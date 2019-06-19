FCC to overhaul 2.5 GHz band (2496-2690 MHz) for 5G

The FCC unveiled its proposal to make available for 5G lots of mid-band spectrum that is current fallow.
Specifically, the new rules would transform the regulatory framework governing the 2.5 GHz band (2496-2690 MHz), the single largest band of contiguous spectrum below 3 gigahertz.
This spectrum was set aside more than 20 years ago for future Educational Broadcast Services (EBS).
Some highlights of the FCC's Report and Order:
- Establish a priority filing window for rural Tribal Nations to provide them with an opportunity to
- obtain unassigned 2.5 GHz spectrum to address the needs of their communities.
- Make any remaining unassigned 2.5 GHz spectrum available for commercial use via competitive
- bidding immediately following the completion of the Tribal priority filing window.
- Adopt counties as the appropriate geographic area size for new overlay licenses and a band plan
- with two sizes of licenses: a 100 megahertz block and a 16.5 megahertz block.
- Adopt construction deadlines so that new licensees build out this midband spectrum.
- Eliminate outdated rules preventing this spectrum from being put to its highest and best use,
- including restrictions on who may be a licensee, restrictions on how licensees must use the
- spectrum, and restrictions on how licensees may lease spectrum to other entities.
- • Leave unaffected the terms of any private contractual arrangement or any provisions in existing
- leases that provide a licensee with airtime, equipment, or capacity—incumbent licensees are
- simply given more flexibility to put existing licenses to their best use
https://www.fcc.gov/document/transforming-25-ghz-band-5g