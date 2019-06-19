Wednesday, June 19, 2019

FCC to overhaul 2.5 GHz band (2496-2690 MHz) for 5G

The FCC unveiled its proposal to make available for 5G lots of mid-band spectrum that is current fallow.

Specifically, the new rules would transform the regulatory framework governing the 2.5 GHz band (2496-2690 MHz), the single largest band of contiguous spectrum below 3 gigahertz.

This spectrum was set aside more than 20 years ago for future Educational Broadcast Services (EBS).

Some highlights of the FCC's Report and Order:

  • Establish a priority filing window for rural Tribal Nations to provide them with an opportunity to
  • obtain unassigned 2.5 GHz spectrum to address the needs of their communities.
  • Make any remaining unassigned 2.5 GHz spectrum available for commercial use via competitive
  • bidding immediately following the completion of the Tribal priority filing window.
  • Adopt counties as the appropriate geographic area size for new overlay licenses and a band plan
  • with two sizes of licenses: a 100 megahertz block and a 16.5 megahertz block.
  • Adopt construction deadlines so that new licensees build out this midband spectrum.
  • Eliminate outdated rules preventing this spectrum from being put to its highest and best use,
  • including restrictions on who may be a licensee, restrictions on how licensees must use the
  • spectrum, and restrictions on how licensees may lease spectrum to other entities.
  • • Leave unaffected the terms of any private contractual arrangement or any provisions in existing
  • leases that provide a licensee with airtime, equipment, or capacity—incumbent licensees are
  • simply given more flexibility to put existing licenses to their best use

At its upcoming open meeting in July, the FCC will also consider application and bidding procedures for Auction 103, the incentive auction of Upper Microwave Flexible Use Service licenses in the Upper 37 GHz, 39 GHz, and 47 GHz bands.

https://www.fcc.gov/document/transforming-25-ghz-band-5g

