Extreme to acquire Aerohive for cloud-managed enterprise Wi-Fi

Extreme Networks agreed to acquire Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE) at a price of $4.45 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $210 million.



Aerohive, which is based in Milpitas, California, supplies cloud and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions and was among the first companies to offer controller-less Wi-Fi and cloud network management, including cloud-managed Wi-Fi and network access control (NAC). Aerohive recently delivered the industry's first trio of Wi-Fi 6 access points, along with the industry's first pluggable access point. Aerohive has a global footprint of 30,000 cloud wireless LAN customers in verticals including education, healthcare, state and local government, and retail. Aerohive was founded in 2006 by Changming Liu and completed its IPO in March 2014.



Extreme says the acquisition of Aerohive will add critical cloud management and edge capabilities to its portfolio of end-to-end, edge to cloud networking solutions. It will provide a strong subscription revenue stream and strengthen Extreme's position in wireless LAN at a critical technology transition to Wi-Fi 6. Extreme expects the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share starting in fiscal year 2020.



Extreme also expects to gain new SD-WAN capabilities, in all expanding its total addressable market by a total of $1B in a market with a CAGR of 19% 2019 through 2022.2



Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks, stated "The acquisition of Aerohive establishes our leadership in cloud, AI, and ML, adding a proven and mature cloud services platform and subscription service model for Extreme's customers and partners. Extreme continues to invest in software and AI to expand the automation capabilities across our portfolio of edge-to-cloud networking solutions. After scaling Extreme's business to $1B in revenue and expanding our portfolio to include end-to-end enterprise networking solutions, we are now taking the next step to transform our business to add sustainable, subscription-oriented cloud-based solutions that will enable us to drive recurring revenue and improved cash flow generation. Extreme expects this deal to be accretive to our FY20 outlook as it accelerates our plans to achieve over 60% gross margin and 15% operating income on an exit run rate."



David Flynn, President and CEO of Aerohive, said "the role that cloud-managed technology plays in modern enterprises is impossible to overstate – it is where digital transformation is won and lost. Aerohive's expertise and excellence in cloud management and edge technology, combined with Extreme's extensive solutions portfolio and continued investment in software and AI for automation, gives our customers the most advanced digital experiences in the market. Together we will push networking into a new era – making infrastructure smarter, more autonomous, and the driver of business value."



https://investor.extremenetworks.com/static-files/16c92f7a-212b-48ae-86bc-aa132251b1af





