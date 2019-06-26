Ericsson to open U.S. factory for 5G radios

Ericsson will build a factory in the U.S. to produce Advanced Antenna System radios to boost network capacity and coverage, including rural coverage, as well as 5G radios for urban areas.



The new facility will be a "fully automated smart factory" although the company expects to employ approximately 100 people at the facility. Ericsson said it will disclose the location once it has completed discussions with state and local authorities. The new factory is expected to be in operation in early 2020.



Ericsson began operations via a production partner for the first radios for the U.S. market produced at the end of 2018. The company also established a new R&D site – a software development center – in Austin, Texas. It is located close to the Austin ASIC Design Center, which opened in late 2017 and focuses on core microelectronics of 5G radio base stations.



Ericsson is also fast-tracking manufacturing in its existing own factories in Estonia, China and Brazil.



Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson, says: “We continue to focus on working closely with our customers and supporting them in the buildout of 5G globally and in North America. With today’s announcement, we conclude months of preparations and can move into execution also in the U.S. In addition, we are digitalizing our entire global production landscape, including establishing this factory in the U.S. With 5G connectivity we’re accelerating Industry 4.0, enabling automated factories for the future.”