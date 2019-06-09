Ericsson appoints Head of Marketing & Corporate Relations

Ericsson appointed Stella Medlicott as Senior Vice President and Head of Group Function Marketing & Corporate Relations. She previously was Vice President, Marketing & Communications and Government & Industry Relations within Ericsson’s Market Area Europe and Latin America.



Stella Medlicott has a BA (Hons) degree in Social Science and a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing she has over 25 years marketing experience in major IT, telecoms and media companies. Medlicott joined Ericsson in 2014 following the acquisition of Red Bee Media where she held the position of Chief Marketing Officer.







Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: "With the introduction of 5G we are at an exciting time in the industry. Our ability to differentiate our offering, articulate the value we bring to our customers and build strong relationships with our stakeholders will be key to build a strong company position for this next phase of industry development. Stella has the right background, experience and capabilities to lead this work going forward and I am very glad to see her stepping up to this role”.Stella Medlicott says: “I really look forward to take on this exciting new role and to work together with both the global marketing and communications team and the Executive Team. This is the time where the mobile industry is being transformed through 5G, generating innovation and new business opportunities across industries. Our marketing and communications abilities are key to leveraging our technology leadership in 5G.”