Equinix promotes Jon Lin to President, Americas

Equinix appointed Jon Lin, a 10-year Equinix veteran, as President, Americas. Lin will be responsible for the regional management, strategy and growth plan for Equinix in the Americas, including existing operations in Brazil, Canada, Colombia and the U.S.



Lin succeeds Karl Strohmeyer, who served as President, Americas since 2013 and was appointed Chief Customer and Revenue Officer earlier this year, overseeing the company's overall go-to-market strategy.



Lin has held various roles since joining Equinix in 2009, most recently as Vice President, Americas Regional Corporate Development. In this role, he led the Americas regional strategic planning and was a leader in the one of the company’s largest transactions: the $3.6 billion acquisition of 29 data centers from Verizon in 2017. Lin also managed the integration of the Verizon data center assets into Equinix, with a special focus on supporting the company’s federal strategy development. In 2018, he also played a leading role in the acquisition of Infomart Dallas.



