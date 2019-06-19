Equinix expands collaboration with IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud is expanding its interconnect presence in the Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric™ (ECX Fabric). IBM Cloud Direct Link Exchange is deployed in more Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers worldwide than any other Direct Link Exchange provider. Current metros include Amsterdam, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Melbourne, New York, Paris, São Paulo, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C.



Additionally, Equinix has joined the IBM Cloud Direct Link Service Provider Program, providing at least one Direct Link point of presence in each of IBM's strategic markets and enabling private connections to IBM Cloud that meet the digital transformation needs of many enterprises today.



ECX Fabric is an on-demand, SDN-enabled interconnection service that allows any business to connect between its own distributed infrastructure and any other company's distributed infrastructure.