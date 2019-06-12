Edgewise raises $11 million for microsegmentation

Edgewise Networks, a start-up based in Burlington, Mass, announced $11 million in funding for its microsegmentation platform based on software identity.



The funding round was led by existing investors .406 Ventures and Accomplice, with additional participation from Pillar.



Edgewise reduces the network attack surface in cloud and data center environments. Edgewise said it automatically protects application workloads in seconds, adding provable security to hybrid cloud environments. Machine learning and advanced analytics enable the rapid discovery of application communication topology and attack pathways. This real-time visibility allows security teams to microsegment environments with a single click. Policies are enforced no matter where the application resides — on premises, in the cloud, or in a container — and remain in effect even as the underlying network changes.



“Our innovative, patented approach makes microsegmentation — one of the hardest problems in cybersecurity — incredibly simple to implement,” said Peter Smith, co-founder and chief executive officer at Edgewise Networks. “With Edgewise, companies can operate their applications in hybrid cloud and container environments with peace of mind, knowing that they are protected. This strong support from our investors will enable us to expand to meet the demand for automated microsegmentation.”



https://www.edgewise.net





