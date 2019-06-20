Druva raises additional $130 million for data-as-a-service

Druva, a start-up based in Sunnyvale, California, announced a further $130 million in new funding for its cloud data protection and management solutions.



Druva provides a data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence. Earlier this month, Druva announced the Druva Cloud Platform Tech Preview, which converges its Druva Phoenix and Druva inSync cloud solutions, and offers a unified view into services and data.



The new funding was led by Viking Global Investors and included participation from new investors including certain funds advised by Neuberger Berman and Atreides Management, as well as existing investors including Riverwood Capital, Tenaya Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners. This puts total capital raised by Druva at $328 million.“The line between data and business is blurring. The data management market is forecasted to be worth $55 billion next year, yet the landscape is dominated by solutions that are 20 years old. Druva is disrupting the way enterprises protect and leverage their data with a modern, cloud-native SaaS platform,” said Jaspreet Singh, Founder and CEO, Druva. “Today’s funding will help Druva to power data protection for the cloud era, and accelerate our momentum to better serve the needs of enterprise customers.”