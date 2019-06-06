Deutsche Telekom launches NB-IoT in Germany

Deutsche Telekom launched its NarrowBand IoT (NB-IoT) service in Germany. The network currently covers 90 percent of the nation's territory and 90% of its population. The rollout will be completed by the end of 2019.



"Our machine and sensor network offers an enormous range of applications," says Kai-Ulrich Deissner, Head of International Technology & Services Delivery, Deutsche Telekom. "Mobility, security or waste management are just a few areas that the new network revolutionizes. It is an important prerequisite for the development of mobile IoT in the years to come."Deutsche Telekom is also introducing NB-IoT roaming in Europe. As a first step, the national companies in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic support roaming among each other. Other countries will follow.Nine European subsidiaries and the USA have introduced NB-IoT so far. The Netherlands completed their nationwide rollout in mid-2017. Austria and Slovakia have been covered nationwide since 2018.