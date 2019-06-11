Deutsche Telekom commits to 100% renewable power as of 2021

Deutsche Telekom aims to use only electricity from renewable sources by 2021 and, by 2030, to reduce its CO2 emissions by 90 percent compared with 2017.



Also by 2030, Deutsche Telekom wants to lower the emissions from the production and utilization phases of its products and customer solutions by 25 percent.



“As one of the biggest DAX-listed companies, we take climate protection very seriously. We want to build the future for the generations to come, not rob them of it. Climate protection is an integral part of any future-proof business model,” says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, explaining the company’s climate protection targets.



Deutsche Telekom is the third DAX-listed company officially recognized by SBTi as contributing toward the target of limiting global warming to 2° C.

Only just over 200 companies worldwide have climate protection targets that have been certified as science-based and will thus contribute toward implementing the Paris Agreement of 2016. Deutsche Telekom is the third DAX-listed company alongside SAP and HeidelbergCement to have received a positive evaluation.