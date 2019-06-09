Dell'Oro: SP core router market fueled by 100GE adoption

The worldwide Service Provider Core Router market grew 7 percent year-over-year in 1Q 2019, according to a recently published report by Dell’Oro Group, driven by telecommunications and cloud operators upgrading networks with 100 Gigabit Ethernet technologies.



According to the report, 100 GE router port shipments hit a record level in 1Q 2019.



“Network operators are benefitting from lower prices of 100 GE products to add capacity to their backbone and metro networks—the volume of 100 GE port shipments almost doubled year-over-year,” said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Demand for core routers was strong in the Asia-Pacific region and in Europe, more than offsetting lower sales in North America,” added Umeda.



Additional highlights from the 1Q 2019 Router & Carrier Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report:





Cisco was the top-ranked Service Provider Core Router vendor, followed by Huawei, and Juniper.

The Service Provider Edge Router market increased 2 percent year-over-year, showing some early, yet modest effects 5G backhaul upgrade projects.