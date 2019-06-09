Dell’Oro: Slowdown in cloud CapEx growth

A slowdown in cloud CapEx growth rate weighed on the Data Center Switch market growth in 1Q 2019, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. The year-over-year growth of Data Center Switching revenue fell below 5 percent for the first time in almost five years.



Some highlights from Dell'Oro's 1Q 2019 Ethernet Switch – Data Center Quarterly Report:





25 GE and 100 GE composed about half of the market revenue and two-thirds of shipments.

400 GE shipments continued to ramp for the second consecutive quarter, albeit driven mostly by Google.

100 GE ports are expected to nearly double in 2019, while the 400 GE refresh cycle is not expected to have a material effect until 400 GE optics become available in 2020.

“The deceleration of Cloud capex spending started in 2H 2018 but appeared more severe at certain Cloud Service Providers (SPs) this quarter. However, our analysis of Cloud capex indicates that the second half of this year will grow at a higher rate,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell’Oro Group. “Despite this deceleration, Arista, one of the vendors with high exposure to Cloud SPs, managed to gain share to capture 20 percent of the North American market, while Cisco was the top-ranked vendor with more than 40 percent share,” added Boujelbene.