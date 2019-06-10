Dell'Oro: Broadband access equipment revenue dipped to $2.9 B in 1Q19

Global revenue for broadband access equipment declined 2 percent Y/Y in 1Q 2019, reaching $2.9 billion, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. Increased shipments of XG-PON1, XGS-PON, NG-PON2 OLT ports, and DOCSIS 3.1, CPE offset CCAP spending declined for the second straight quarter.



Additional highlights from the 1Q 2019 Broadband Access Quarterly Report:





Total cable access concentrator revenue decreased 38 percent Y/Y to $275 M, driven by a strong slowdown in CCAP channel purchases in North America and EMEA.

Total DSL port shipments decreased 21 percent Y/Y, with ADSL ports down 71 percent and VDSL ports down 20 percent.

Total PON OLT port shipments increased 7 percent Y/Y, with XGS-PON ports up 337 percent.

Total SOHO WLAN units increased 13 percent Y/Y, driven by the driven by 19% Y/Y growth in broadband CPE with WLAN and 125% Y/Y growth in mesh router units.

“The 10 Gbps FTTH deployments continue to build momentum,” said Jeff Heynen, Research Director, Broadband Access and Home Networking. “The next-gen fiber increases nearly offset the weakness in cable CCAP spending, as cable operators push off new capacity purchases while they determine how to move forward with distributed access architectures,” explained Heynen.