Dell EMC collaborates with ADVA on virtualized uCPE

ADVA and Dell EMC today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver open virtualized uCPE solutions for service provider and enterprise customers.



The new uCPE solution will be built on ADVA’s Ensemble Connector NFVi platform, which enables network operators to access virtual network functions (VNFs), including software-defined WAN (SD-WAN). New and existing Dell EMC customers will be able to take advantage of consolidated management as well as a comprehensive portfolio of over 50 onboarded VNFs. The joint solution has already been harnessed by Verizon to securely deploy multiple software-based services on a single uCPE installation.



“There is a real need among service providers and enterprises to update network operations to address distributed and cloud-based applications and capitalize on changing economics enabled by cloud models,” said Tom Burns, SVP and GM, Networking and Solutions, Dell EMC. “By infusing Open Networking into access networks to the cloud with the Virtual Edge Platform family, Dell EMC can help customers modernize infrastructure and transform operations while automating service delivery and processes.”



“Today’s network operators need solutions that are optimized for uCPE. Dell EMC’s new uCPE platforms are the answer to that challenge. Combined with our high-performance Ensemble Connector NFVi software, it provides an open architecture to support multiple simultaneous VNFs. By connecting the enterprise edge to the cloud, it provides unrivaled choice, drives growth and significantly improves end-user experience,” commented James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA.