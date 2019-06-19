CyrusOne to deliver HPE GreenLake IT from its global data centers

CyrusOne confirmed that it has been selected by by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to extend HPE GreenLake consumption-based IT solutions at CyrusOne data center locations across the globe. The partnership will enable easy and fast access to public cloud providers through the CyrusOne interconnection platform in support of hybrid IT.



CyrusOne operates more than 45 data center facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia.



Financial terms were not disclosed.



“Our enterprise customers are all evaluating ways to modernize their IT infrastructure. Customers want the benefits of public cloud agility with the security and performance of on-premise (collocation),” said John Gould, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, CyrusOne. “We are thrilled to partner with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to help our clients achieve these goals while still providing them interconnection flexibility to the public cloud providers. Deploying HPE GreenLake at our data centers allows our clients the flexibility, peace of mind, and scalability to help enable their digital transformation.”