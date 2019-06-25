Cybereason uncovers a worldwide hack against telecom operators

Cybereason, a network security firm based in Boston with operations in Tel Aviv, disclosed Operation Soft Cell, an advanced, persistent attack targeting global telecommunications providers. The story was reported by The Wall Street Journal and other publications on Tuesday.



Cybereason says the hacking campaign was carried out by a threat actor using tools and techniques commonly associated with the Chinese-affiliated threat actor APT10. This multi-wave attacks focused on obtaining data of specific, high-value targets and resulted in a complete takeover of the network. The compromised material is believed to include call detail records (CDR) of specific individuals.



The researchers estimate the hack has been going since 2017.



Cybereason asserts that there is "a very high probability that the threat actor behind these malicious operations is backed by a nation state, and is affiliated with China."







https://www.cybereason.com/blog/operation-soft-cell-a-worldwide-campaign-against-telecommunications-providers