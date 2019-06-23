CRX Consortium pushes for active copper cables

A new CRX (Copper Reach Extension) Consortium has been launched to accelerate the adoption of active copper cable products. The key backers are Tencent and Spectra7 Microsystems, a supplier of high-performance analog semiconductor products and a developer of active copper cable technology. Additional members include Luxshare-ICT and Foxconn Interconnect.



The CRX Consortium says its initial focus will be on 25G Ethernet connections between servers and switches. The consortium is developing a specification for these cables that is expected to be released in Q4 of this year. Subsequent specifications will be developed for 50G, 100G, 400G and 800G Ethernet as well as other evolving protocols. The specifications will cover both NRZ signaling as well as PAM4 signaling.



The initial CRX specification release is planned for Fall 2019; CRX consortium members plan to begin mass deployment of cables complying with the CRX specification later this year.





