Crowdstrike zooms 70% in first day of trading

CrowdStrike, which offers cloud-delivered endpoint protection, completed its initial public offering of 18,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $34.00 per share.



On the opening day, trading of CRWD closed at $58.00, up 70%.



CrowdStrike, which is based in Sunnyvale, California, was founded in 2011 by co-founders George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and Gregg Marston to build smarter malware-based defenses.









