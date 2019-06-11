Cohesity intros data management for AWS GovCloud

Cohesity's software-defined data management platform now supports AWS GovCloud (US), enabling government agencies to back up, manage, and gain insights from their data across hybrid cloud environments.



Cohesity's solution offers AWS customers broad data management capabilities for secured government clouds that include backup and recovery, long-term retention, analytics, and protection of Amazon EC2 compute infrastructure, all on a single web-scale platform.



In addition, Cohesity has become a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program by demonstrating a high level of technical proficiency and customer success so that the two companies can better deliver tightly integrated solutions and a seamless experience on behalf of government clients.



“Bringing Cohesity’s unique data management capabilities to AWS GovCloud empowers government agencies to harness the benefits of hybrid cloud infrastructure through an efficient and easy-to-use platform that eliminates mass data fragmentation,” said Steve Grewal, CTO, federal and eastern U.S., Cohesity. “We’re excited to expand the capabilities we provide our public sector customers so they can benefit from modern and efficient data infrastructure that helps them do more with their data.”