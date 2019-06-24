Cloudflare adds Tencent to Bandwidth Alliance to reduce transfer fees

Cloudflare has added Tencent Cloud to its Bandwidth Alliance program.



Now, joint customers of Cloudflare and Tencent Cloud will pay zero data transfer fees for all traffic between their networks outside of China. Cloudflare has long had an international presence, with co-location facilities in more than 180 cities across more than 80 countries, including China.



“People everywhere want faster, more secure, and more reliable Internet,” said Cloudflare co-founder and CEO, Matthew Prince. “In working with Tencent, and other partners, we are better positioned to address the numerous challenges that are faced by enterprises as they expand internationally, to help users everywhere experience the best Internet possible.”



In September 2018, Cloudflare announced the Bandwidth Alliance, a group of forward-thinking cloud and networking companies that are committed to discounting or waiving data transfer fees (also known as bandwidth fees) for shared customers. The Bandwidth Alliance was launched with 10 partners, all committed to providing the most performant and cost-efficient experience for mutual customers, and has now nearly doubled to 18 partners. Tencent Cloud is a division of Tencent Holdings Limited, one of the world’s largest Internet services providers.