Cisco to acquire Sentryo for industrial IoT

Cisco agreed to acquire Sentryo, a company based in Lyon, France that provides device visibility and security solutions for industrial control system (ICS) networks. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Sentryo’s industrial IoT/OT technology helps ensure the resilience of industrial networks and protect against cyber security attacks. The solution is used in the energy, manufacturing, oil and gas and transportation sectors.



Cisco said it will combine Sentryo's capabilities with its own intent-based network architecture.



https://blogs.cisco.com/news/cisco-industrial-iot-news

https://www.sentryo.net/





