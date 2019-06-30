China Mobile implements intent-driven 5G transport with Huawei

China Mobile Zhejiang, in partnership with Huawei, has deployed an intent-driven 5G transport network that leverages Slicing Packet Network (SPN) technology.



SPN is used to enforce service level agreement (SLA)-based intelligent route selection for vertical industry applications, such as the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) and smart grid. T



So far, China Mobile Zhejiang has established nearly 1,000 5G base stations and deployed Huawei's Network Cloud Engine (NCE) in its commercial network, creating China's first commercial site for the intent-driven 5G transport network. Huawei's NCE allows for automatic site addition and intelligent clock synchronization, improving both the base station service provisioning efficiency and clock synchronization deployment efficiency by over 85%. In-situ flow information telemetry (iFIT) helps achieve fast fault demarcation and location, greatly improving network O&M efficiency.



Existing equipment is being reused at the core and aggregation layers. At the access layer, 10GE/50GE access rings have been constructed to meet the massive data access requirements of 5G base stations.



"Huawei is honored to have supported China Mobile Zhejiang in building this world-leading intent-driven 5G transport network. This has also been a very successful application of our 5G transport solution," said Hank Chen, President of Service Router Domain of Huawei Data Communication Product Line. "Huawei will deepen our collaboration with China Mobile Zhejiang to help the company continue to lead in 5G transport and achieve business success."



https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/news/2019/6/chinamobile-zhejiang-research-institute-huawei-world-intent-driven-5g