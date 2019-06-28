China Mobile demos MU-MIMO Multi-User performance with ZTE

China Mobile demonstrated a 5G MU-MIMO multi-user performance test based on ZTE's 5G commercial base stations and smartphones at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019.



The MU-MIMO test was carried out in China Mobile’s Guangzhou 5G field, employing ZTE's 160M full-band 4/5G dual-mode commercial base station. The base station supports dynamic spectrum sharing, achieving dual-network integration at 2.6GHz, and 16 ZTE commercial mobile phone Axon10 Pro.



The test result showcased that a 5G single cell throughput is over 3.7Gbps, while a single EU downlink data rate is more than 200Mbps. The result is also a four-time increase in network system capacity than that of the SU-MIMO technology. The test footage and data were also transmitted back to China Mobile’s booth at MWC Shanghai in real time from Guangzhou.



