China drafts list of "unreliable foreign entities"

In response to the U.S. decision to blacklist Huawei, China's Ministry of Commerce will draft its own list of "unreliable foreign entities," which could be companies or individuals who would be banned from doing business in China. The South China Morning Post, which is published in Hong Kong, reports that this list could include all suppliers to Huawei who halted shipments to Huawei due to the U.S. action. Companies appearing on China's entity list would be restricted in terms of sales, investments and business licenses.



