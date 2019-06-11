China develops passive optical LAN standard

The China Engineering and Consulting Association (CEDA) has released China's first passive optical LAN (POL) Engineering Technical Standard.



The standard is expected to accelerate the deployment of passive optical LANs in smart buildings and campuses.



As a member of the CEDA, Huawei actively prepared content related to POL system planning and design and equipment configurations to accelerate the release of the standard.



Joe Zhou, President of the Enterprise Domain of Huawei Transmission & Access Product Line, said: "The release of the POL Engineering Technical Standard will promote the application of POL. It marks a key milestone of POL industry development, and sets a benchmark for the global industry. Huawei is looking forward to working with partners across the industry chain to build a complete POL ecosystem and provide scenario-based innovative solutions to continuously meet service requirements of customers from various sectors.