Champion ONE intros 100G Active DWDM Open Line System

Champion ONE introduced a line of carrier-grade, 100G PAM4 Active DWDM Open Line Systems.



The platform enables network operators to add multiple channels of 100G transmission over links longer than 40km on one pair of fibers.



Champion ONE said its open line systems, available in both 8-channel and 40-channel versions, offer an alternative to coherent solutions that is both cost-effective and simpler to deploy and operate. The solution is a fraction of the cost of a new coherent-only blade switch, and will work with most traditional 100G switches that have QSFP28 ports. The operational simplicity comes from zero-touch provisioning, which only takes minutes to turn up, thereby speeding up time to revenue. The system automatically measures fiber length and adjusts for dispersion and power balancing across channels.



Additionally, their form factors (1-3RU) are relatively small compared to alternative systems including open ROADMs. The large heat sink on the 40-channel versions enables carrier-grade performance and reliability, minimizing network downtime. These devices would be ideal for applications including data center interconnects, carrier transport networks, and university and hospital campuses.



“Champion ONE has expertise in open network solutions that can enhance bandwidth. This new solution adds to our growing toolbox of cost-effective ways to break through network capacity bottlenecks,” said CEO John Jutila. “Many of our customers seek to improve capacity without requiring new fiber builds or forklift upgrades associated with expensive equipment platform changes. This solution can add massive capacity on existing fibers between switches.”