CenturyLink offers Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections to Azure

CenturyLink has begun offering Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections to Microsoft Azure and Azure Government. The service offers secure connections as a private Layer 2 network. Customers can do real-time turn up and turn downs of private Ethernet connections to cloud service providers via a dynamic self-service portal or API. This usage-based model enables enterprises to consume bandwidth in the same way they are used to consuming cloud services.



Dynamic Connections are delivered over private MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0 connections across CenturyLink's redundant global fiber network using SDN.



Resiliency is included in every Dynamic Connection using Azure via redundant virtual circuits, thanks to advanced connectivity capabilities of CenturyLink Dynamic Connections and Microsoft ExpressRoute. CenturyLink also offers Dynamic Connections in separate physical facilities for popular locations such as Washington, D.C. This allows customers to create even more resiliency while having similar latency performance for their Azure ExpressRoute connections.



"With this addition of Microsoft Azure, CenturyLink can now directly connect to approximately 70% of the desired destinations for all public cloud market users," said Paul Savill, senior vice president of core network and technology solutions, CenturyLink. "This gives customers even more flexibility for how they leverage their cloud workloads. Our robust global network and the self-service features of Dynamic Connections combine to deliver secure, reliable and scalable connectivity so enterprises can deliver IT agility with their cloud environments."





