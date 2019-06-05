Celllnex acquires BT high towers across UK

Celllnex has acquired the marketing and operation rights for 220 high towers from BT for the next 20 years. The deal was valued at £100 million.



Cellnex operates 45,000 wireless communications towers and sites in Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland and now the UK. The company closed the 2018 financial year with revenues of € 901 million (up 14%) and EBITDA of € 591 million (up 18%). Cellnex is based in Barcelona.



“For Cellnex, this deal is a landmark first step into the UK market and follows our recent successful acquisitions of 10,700 sites from Iliad and Salt as well as a strong set of Q1 results. This agreement demonstrates the Company’s commitment and confidence in the market as we look ahead to further opportunities in the UK,” stated Alex Mestre, Cellnex’s Global Business Managing Director.