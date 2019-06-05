Carriers activate LTE-M roaming across North America and Europe

AT&T, KPN, Orange and Swisscom activated LTE-M roaming across their respective IoT networks, providing coverage across North America and Europe.







AT&T's LTE-M network is deployed across the U.S. and Mexico.

KPN operates an LTE-M across the Netherlands.

Orange’s LTE-M network is available in France and Romania with Belgium, Slovakia, Spain and Poland coming this year.

Swisscom has deployed LTE-M across Switzerland.

The carriers expect to add additional supporting operators to this roaming arrangement to expand their cross-border capabilities in the coming months. According to the GSMA, LTE-M networks will fully cover Europe by the end of 2020.John Wojewoda, AVP, Global Connections Management, AT&T: “More and more of our enterprise customers require global capabilities as they deploy IoT devices and applications. These LTE-M roaming agreements help meet that demand and make it easier for businesses around the world to benefit from the power of a globalized IoT.”