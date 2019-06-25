Cambium prices IPO at $12 per share

Cambium Networks announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,800,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price of $12.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “CMBM” on June 26, 2019, and the offering is expected to close on June 28, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Cambium has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 870,000 additional ordinary shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Cambium, which is headquartered outside Chicago, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies.



