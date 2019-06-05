BT to consolidate 300 offices to 30

BT Group will consolidate its footprint of more than 300 locations across the UK to around 30. The first eight of these locations are

Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Ipswich (Adastral Park), London and Manchester.



BT previously announced plans to exit its St Paul’s headquarters in London and is currently identifying a new home for the business in the capital.



“The Better Workplace Programme is about bringing our people together in brilliant spaces, and transforming the way we work,” BT Group chief executive Philip Jansen said. “Revealing these eight locations is just the first step; we have dedicated teams working on identifying the best buildings to move into and which ones to redesign for the future. As a result of this programme, BT people will be housed in inspiring offices that are better for our business and better for our customers.”



https://www.btplc.com/news/#/pressreleases/bt-group-reveals-first-eight-locations-as-part-of-biggest-uk-workplace-improvement-programme-2882815



