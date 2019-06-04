Blueprint column: The importance of Gi-LAN in 5G

by Takahiro Mitsuhata, Sr. Manager, Technical Marketing at A10 Networks



Today's 4G networks support mobile broadband services (e.g., video conferencing, high-definition content streaming, etc.) across millions of smart devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and IoT devices. The number of connected devices is on the rise, growing 15 percent or more year-over-year and projected to be 28.5 billion devices by 2022 according to Cisco's VNI forecast.



Adding networking nodes to scale-out capacity is a relatively easy change. Meanwhile, it's essential for service providers to keep offering innovative value-added services to differentiate service experience and monetize new services. These services including parental control, URL filtering, content protection and endpoint device protection from malware and ID theft, to name a few. Service providers, however, are now facing new challenges of operational complexity and extra network latency coming from those services. Such challenges will become even more significant when it comes to 5G, as this will drive even more rapid proliferation of mobile and the IoT devices. It will be critical to minimize latency to ensure there are no interruptions to emerging mission-critical services that are expected to dramatically increase with 5G networks.



Gi-LAN Network Overview



In a mobile network, there are two segments between the radio network and the Internet: the evolved packet core (EPC) and the Gi/SGi-LAN. The EPC is a packet-based mobile core running both voice and data on 4G/ LTE networks. The Gi-LAN is the network where service providers typically provide various homegrown and value-added services using unique capabilities through a combination of IP-based service functions, such as firewall, carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT), deep packet inspection (DPI), policy control and traffic and content optimization. And these services are generally provided by a wide variety of vendors. Service providers need to steer the traffic and direct it to specific service functions, which may be chained, only when necessary, in order to meet specific policy enforcement and service-level agreements for each subscriber.



The Gi-LAN network is an essential segment that enables enhanced security and value-added service offerings to differentiate and monetize services. Therefore, it's crucial to have an efficient Gi-LAN architecture to deliver a high-quality service experience.



Figure: Gi-LAN with multiple service functions in the mobile network

Multiple network and service functions on a single instance/ appliance

Flexible service chaining support

Subscriber awareness and DPI capability supported for granular traffic steering

Variety of form-factor options - physical (PNF) and virtual (VNF) appliances

High performance and capacity with scale-out capability

Easy integration and transition to SDN/NFV deployment