Blackberry Messenger shuts down

The consumer version of Blackberry Messenger (BBM) was officially deactivated as of 31-May-2019. Blackberry Messenger was launched in 2005. In 2016, Indonesia-based Emtek Group acquired the licensing rights for BBM.



Meanwhile, Blackberry Limited (formerly Research in Motion) has launched an enterprise-grade messaging platform that promises end-to-end security and privacy in its place.



https://blog.bbm.com/2019/04/18/time-to-say-goodbye-english-version/