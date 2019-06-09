Big Switch and Mavenir enter OEM deal for NFV

Big Switch Networks has entered into an OEM agreement with Mavenir focused on NFV.



Specifically, Big Switch's Big Cloud Fabric (BCF) will be included in a fully tested and validated end-to-end NFV solution from Mavenir. The Big Cloud Fabric leverages open, white-box switch hardware to provide a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), bringing a cloud-native networking model to telco cloud applications.



The companies said that one of the leading mobile carriers in the United States is a joint customer. Additionally, Mavenir and Big Switch have won leading telco providers in EMEA and APAC, which have selected the end-to-end NFV solution for their business-critical networks. Seven of the 10 largest service providers in the world, including Verizon, rely on Big Switch. The companies cite the following benefits:“Like Mavenir, we are focused on accelerating network transformation and redefining network economics,” said Susheel Chitre, VP of Business Development, Big Switch Networks. “Through this partnership, Mavenir and Big Switch are able to deliver a best-in-class NFV solution capable of supporting the most critical, revenue driving lines of business for the world’s leading service providers.”“The largest service providers in the world rely on Mavenir to provide next-gen, cloud-native solutions. Mavenir recognized the capabilities and benefits of Big Cloud Fabric, making it a part of our end-to-end NFV offering,” said Ramnik Kamo, EVP, Operations and CIO, Mavenir. “Through this strategic partnership, we are able to deliver on our mission to provide organizations with the most innovative solutions to accelerate software-driven network transformation.”http://www.bigswitch.com