AT&T spends $980 million for 5G spectrum in 24 GHz band

AT&T confirmed that it won 24 GHz spectrum in 383 Partial Economic Areas (PEAs) in FCC Auction 102 for a nationwide average of 254 MHz. AT&T spent about $980 million in the auction.



All of the licenses that AT&T won were in the upper 500 MHz portion of the 24 GHz band. When added to the mmWave spectrum AT&T already holds in the 39 GHz band, AT&T’s average spectrum depth in mmWave increased by two-thirds to more than 630 MHz nationwide.



AT&T said the auction provides it with stronger nationwide coverage and additional spectrum depth and capacity in many top markets where demand is often greatest. In the top 10 markets alone, AT&T won nearly 286 MHz on average, including 300 MHz in 8 of those markets.



“We’ve already been recognized for having the nation’s fastest1 and best2 wireless network, and by further strengthening our spectrum position, we intend to build on our success. I’d like to congratulate and thank the FCC on the conclusion of another successful auction.”



AT&T's mobile 5G service is currently available in parts of 19 cities, with plans to reach parts of 29 cities by the end of 2019.



“We’re leading the nation in mobile 5G deployment and the large, contiguous block of spectrum we won in Auction 102 will be critical to maintaining that leadership,” said Scott Mair, president of AT&T Operations. “We’ve already been recognized for having the nation’s fastest1 and best2 wireless network, and by further strengthening our spectrum position, we intend to build on our success. I’d like to congratulate and thank the FCC on the conclusion of another successful auction.”



