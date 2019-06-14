AT&T sells WarnerMedia offices in NYC for $2.2 billion

WarnerMedia, an operating company of AT&T, completed the sale-leaseback of its premises at 30 Hudson Yards to a consortium for approximately $2.2 billion. The company announced its initial agreement to sell these assets in April 2019.



WarnerMedia’s lease at 30 Hudson Yards runs through early 2034.



AT&T said it will use proceeds from this transaction, along with additional planned sales of non-core assets, to reduce its debt.