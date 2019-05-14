Arista's enterprise hybrid cloud leverages Azure

Arista Networks introduced its next-gen hybrid cloud architecture for the enterprise that leverages the Microsoft Azure global network.



The new architecture integrates Arista EOS with Azure and Azure Stack.



Arista said its EOS software enables seamless connectivity with elastic workload scaling across regions, accounts, and availability zones for the broadest array of workload, application, service, and data types. This now includes support for Azure Virtual Machines, Azure Virtual Networks, container infrastructure, Azure Web Functions, and trusted connectivity to the existing enterprise infrastructure.



“Hybrid computing, the linking public to private clouds, and connecting the broadest set of resources to deliver amazing end-user experiences is the most network-centric computing architecture,” states Douglas Gourlay, vice president and general manager, Cloud Networking Software for Arista Networks. “Building on Microsoft Azure, we ensure a reliable and consistent experience for users, architects, and the operators of these critical systems.”



Yousef Khalidi, corporate vice president of Azure Networking, Microsoft, said, “The evolution from large central enterprise datacenters to a hybrid environment is changing the IT landscape. That’s why at Microsoft, we designed Azure to be hybrid from the beginning. Our differentiated offerings like Azure Stack, to consistently build and run hybrid applications across cloud boundaries, and Azure Virtual WAN, which provides a simple, unified global connectivity and security platform, deliver the ultimate consistent cloud experience to customers. We’re pleased Arista selected Azure to help businesses realize the benefits that hybrid can deliver.”



Stated benefits include:





Deployment and runtime workload portability with consistent policy, identity, and controls enabling any workload to be freely placed in the location that best suits the business requirements

Consistent workload, device, and user identity across the Enterprise

Application and user observability and telemetry to rapidly identify and resolve issues

Full user and application state history enabling supervised learning models and AI/ML processing to uncover issues and risks before they affect the Enterprise

A global connectivity model from the user and edge to the datacenter, cloud, and AI/ML pipeline

Autonomic operations to include elastic scaling of networking resources in the hybrid cloud

Cloud-based management and transactional model enabling an increasingly consistent operating model across all Enterprise computing and application assets