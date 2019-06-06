Arista intros campus edge switches

Arista Networks introduced unified wired and wireless campus edge products designed to help enterprises support IoT.



The Arista 720XP Series, which represents Arista’s first purpose-built campus leaf products, includes four fixed configuration models and offers capabilities for new multi-gigabit access port speeds (2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T) enabling the transition to higher speed access devices, up to 60 watts of Power over Ethernet (PoE) for powering IP phones, access points, and IoT devices, and a choice of 25G, 40G and 100G uplink ports for connectivity to Arista Campus Spline platforms.



Device Analyzer, providing endpoint inventory and deep flow analysis for all connected devices and helping to proactively identify security threat vectors.

Cloud-like operations, including workflows to simplify change controls though network-wide automation, to reduce the maintenance windows duration, and to quickly assess network compliance.

Network access control integration through standard RADIUS solutions as well as a standards-based group-based segmentation approach with VXLAN and EVPN.

Wireless mobility and roaming, leveraging integrated VXLAN tunnel termination instead of legacy controller-based options.

Expanded device support to manage PoE usage through CloudVision’s dashboards.

End-to-end Troubleshooting - leverage CloudVision’s network-wide database for unprecedented time-series visibility across campus, data center, and cloud networks in a single view.

The 720XP Series runs the same Arista EOS and CloudVision software, bringing a consistent and simplified operational model to the campus edge. Key benefits include:Arista said its new campus leaf switches integrate directly with its Cognitive WiFi portfolio, including Arista’s first WiFi 6 access point. The new C-250 access point supports the full 802.11ax standard including 8x8 MU-MIMO, uplink OFDMA & MU-MIMO. Like other Arista enterprise access points, it also includes a 2x2 dual band 3rd radio. With target use cases for WiFi 6 such as higher bandwidth video, and many more simultaneous users, the 3rd radio will be essential. Along with a variety of other data sources, the 3rd radio provides a continuous stream of telemetry data into Arista’s Cognitive WiFi architecture where the power of cloud is harnessed to apply machine learning and cognitive intelligence.Arista's enterprise focus also includes a broader partnership scope, including an ecosystem of channel partners, managed services partners, and technology partners.