Arianespace launches T-16 and EUTELSAT 7C satellites

Arianespace successfully launched two communications satellites: DirecTV's T-16 and EUTELSAT 7C.
- DirecTV's T-16, which built by Airbus Defence and Space, will provide high-power broadcast services to the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T, has not further plans for additional satellites at this time.
- EUTELSAT 7C is a high-power broadcast satellite for markets in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Turkey. EUTELSAT 7C is equipped with 44 Ku-band transponders and a steerable antenna beam, which enables Eutelsat to adjust coverage as needed while the satellite is on-orbit. The satellite also carries a highly innovative photonics payload, which will demonstrate technologies to enable more efficient payload designs in the future. The satellite was built by Maxar Technologies and features an all-electric propulsion system. EUTELSAT 7C has already deployed its solar arrays on schedule and began firing its SPT-140 electric propulsion thrusters to propel toward its final orbit at 7 degrees East longitude, where it is designed to provide service for a minimum of 15 years.
Arianespace has now orbited a total of 376 geostationary satellites, including 176 on Ariane 5.
http://www.arianespace.com/press-release/ariane-5-success-t-16-eutelsat-7c/