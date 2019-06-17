Anixter develops new cabling system for next-gen buildings

Anixter has developed a new utility-grade cabling system for supporting building subsystems, technologies & applications.



INFRASTRUCTURE by Anixter, also known as UTG, was developed alongside Belden, CommScope and Fluke Networks.



Anixter said its UTG program provides specifications for interoperable and future-ready solutions that exceed current standards of category rated cabling, including extended transmission distances, higher bandwidth capabilities, 4k streaming, increased bundling sizes for Power over Ethernet (PoE) applications and support for next-generation Wi-Fi technologies.“Connectivity issues impact employee productivity, business profitability and user experience, and these variables are some of the key factors in attracting premium tenants and employees,” says Bill Geary, executive vice president, Network & Security Solutions at Anixter. “According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the number of connected buildings across the globe is projected to double by 2060, and IHS Markit predicts connected devices will reach 75 billion in the next 6 years, meaning these spaces must transform to keep up with our reliance on technology.”