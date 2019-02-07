América Móvil and Telxius to build 108 Tbps Pacific cable

América Móvil and Telxius are planning a new undersea cable along the Pacific coast of Latin America.



The 7,300 km cable will have an initial estimated capacity of 108 Tbps. It will connect Puerto San José (Guatemala) with Valparaíso (Chile), with additional landing points in Salinas (Ecuador), Lurín (Peru) and Arica (Chile).







The Curie Submarine Cable will be a four fiber-pair subsea system spanning over 10,000 km from Los Angeles to Valparaiso. It will include a branching unit for future connectivity to Panama. Subcom is the lead contractor.



The project is believed to be the first subsea cable to land in Chile in 20 years.

Chris Carobene, vice president of marine services and network construction at SubCom said, “Google and SubCom’s consistent teamwork allowed for mitigation of potential risks to the Curie cable system project schedule, enabling early completion of the Valparaiso landing. We look forward to continued collaboration on future projects.”





Curie is the 13th subsea cable project that Google has funded or contributed to.



https://www.24horas.cl/tendencias/ciencia-tecnologia/el-cable-submarino-curie-de-google-llega-a-chile-conectando-valparaiso-y-california-3257424



Google picks Equinix for Curie Subsea Cable Landing Station Chile, Equinix, Google, Submarine Cable, Subsea, Undersea



The Curie cable is expected to go live in 2019.



Equinix said the CLS configuration is ideal for extending the backhaul capacity of a subsea cable system directly to the ecosystems of companies in its high-density IBX data centers. The architecture provides easy access to a dense, rich ecosystem of networks, clouds and IT service providers.



Equinix has been selected as an interconnection partner in more than 25 of the current subsea cable projects. Google has selected an Equinix data center in El Segundo, California as the cable landing station (CLS) for the new Curie subsea cable system. In the U.S., the cable will land directly at the Equinix LA4 International Business Exchange (IBX) data center.The Curie cable is expected to go live in 2019.Equinix said the CLS configuration is ideal for extending the backhaul capacity of a subsea cable system directly to the ecosystems of companies in its high-density IBX data centers. The architecture provides easy access to a dense, rich ecosystem of networks, clouds and IT service providers.Equinix has been selected as an interconnection partner in more than 25 of the current subsea cable projects.

Email This BlogThis! Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Google's subsea cable along the west coast of the Americas made landfall in Valparaiso, Chile. The Curie Submarine Cable will be a four fiber-pair subsea system spanning over 10,000 km from Los Angeles to Valparaiso. It will include a branching unit for future connectivity to Panama. Subcom is the lead contractor.The project is believed to be the first subsea cable to land in Chile in 20 years.Chris Carobene, vice president of marine services and network construction at SubCom said, “Google and SubCom’s consistent teamwork allowed for mitigation of potential risks to the Curie cable system project schedule, enabling early completion of the Valparaiso landing. We look forward to continued collaboration on future projects.”Curie is the 13th subsea cable project that Google has funded or contributed to.

five landing stations are already in place and undersea prospection works are currently under way.“América Móvil investment in this new ultra high capacity submarine cable confirms our commitment to provide the best service to customers, with the latest technology. The alliance with Telxius is a valuable partnership with one of the most important stakeholders in this arena”: Oscar Von Hauske, América Móvil COO.“At Telxius we are convinced of the merits of sharing infrastructure and we are pleased to join forces with America Móvil on this new project. Not only will it allow us to deliver the latest technology and best latency to serve our partners and customers in key markets in Latin America but we will also benefit from significant efficiencies working together with América Móvil in the deployment of this new cable,” said Guillermo Ansaldo, Telefonica Chief Global Resources Officer.