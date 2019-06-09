AMD’s Zen 2 processor to power next Xbox

Microsoft's next-generation Xbox (codename Project Scarlett) will feature a custom version of AMD’s latest Zen 2 processing unit and Radeon RDNA graphics architecture along with high bandwidth GDDR6 system memory. The console will also leverage a customized SSD that operates "almost like DRAM."



Microsoft is promising 8K resolution and 120-frames-per-second visuals.



Target release date is late 2020.









