ADTRAN’s Eric Joyce Elected to FTTH Council Europe as Board Member

Eric Joyce, ADTRAN Business Development Manager for the EMEA Region, has been elected to the FTTH Council Europe as board member and working committee chair.



Incoming FTTH Council Board President Kees de Waard said, “We are in a period of technology change and the way this process will be managed will be crucial in ensuring that no citizen is left behind. Eric’s leadership as a member of the board and as the Chair of the Market Intelligence Committee will provide the stewardship required to help us advance our goals for the organisation and for Europe.”



ADTRAN EMEA and APAC CTO Ronan Kelly recently completed his second term as FTTH Council President.



In addition to announcing the results of its annual election, the FTTH Council Europe adopted its working programme focused on engaging with EU and national policy makers as a constructive contributor.