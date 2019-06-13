Thursday, June 13, 2019

AddOn introduces Optical Time Domain Reflectometer tester

AddOn Networks introduced an Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) testing solution that detects problems within optical fibers.

AddOn’s EON-NSV-OTDR devices rapidly locate and report any faults in an optical fiber link. The solution can be configured to provide real-time monitoring of jitter and latency. AddOn’s new solution also tests the layer-2 and layer-3 services that may be running over it, and includes custom hardware for the generation of test traffic, loop-back and analysis.

“In our role as a trusted partner in the networking ecosystem, we are constantly seeking out ways to add compelling value to our ever-growing portfolio of optical solutions,” noted AddOn’s CTO Patrick Beard. “Our customers need assurance that their networks are offering stable, secure, uninterrupted connectivity and data security – and our EON-NSV-OTDR solution provides the peace of mind they are seeking.”

