Achronix next-gen FPGAs leverage Rambus GDDR6 PHY

Achronix Semiconductor's next-generation Speedster7t FPGA family will use Rambus GDDR6 PHY for its top-end data rates.



Rambus says its GDDR6 PHY is the fastest memory IP on the market, at 16 Gbps. The Rambus GDDR6 PHY enables the communication to and from high-speed, high-bandwidth GDDR6 SDRAM memory, which is a high-performance memory solution that can be used in a variety of applications that require large amounts of data computation.



Rambus worked closely with Achronix on their package design, to support the eight GDDR6 IP controllers on the first Speedster7t device. Providing up to 4 Tbps of performance, the new Speedster 7t FPGAs include a new 2D network-on-chip (NoC) and a high-density array of new machine learning processors (MLP). Merging FPGA programmability with ASIC routing structures and compute engines, the Speedster7t family creates a new “FPGA+” class of technology, pushing the boundaries of high-performance compute acceleration.





