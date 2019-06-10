A10 adds support for containers

A10 Networks is adding support for Kubernetes containers to its Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Carrier-Grade Networking (CGN), and Convergent Firewall (CFW) solutions.
A10 said its highly portable solution is supported on standard Intel x86 servers and can be deployed across the largest cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), as well as private data centers.
Thunder for Containers will be available in Q3, 2019.
