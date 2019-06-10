A10 adds support for containers

A10 Networks is adding support for Kubernetes containers to its Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Carrier-Grade Networking (CGN), and Convergent Firewall (CFW) solutions.



A10 said its highly portable solution is supported on standard Intel x86 servers and can be deployed across the largest cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), as well as private data centers.





"With the new Thunder Containers, we are delivering to the market the highest performance load balancing, firewall and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) solutions for a very complex multi-cloud world. We are extending our portfolio across traditional, virtual and microservices form factors, giving customers a unified solution to ensure agile and scalable infrastructures. And seamless integration with A10 Harmony® Controller gives customers visibility and centralized management for consistent operations and security across multi-cloud environments,” said Raj Jalan, CTO of A10 Networks.Thunder for Containers will be available in Q3, 2019.