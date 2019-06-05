5G Americas: Deployment Trends

There are currently 15 commercial mobile network operators worldwide, according to 5G Americas and TeleGeography (GlobalComms Database), and an additional 47 launches are expected before the end of 2019 for a total of more than 62 live 5G networks.



Live 5G networks include: AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Telstra, KT, LG Plus, SK Telecom, Antel (Uruguay), Batelco, du, Etisalat, Vodafone Italy, Sunrise, Swisscom, BT (including EE).



Some additional stats:





5 5G networks are set to launch by end of 2Q (June) 2019

11 5G networks are expected to launch by end of 3Q 2019

13 5G networks are expected to launch by end of 2019

An additional 17 operators have announced plans for the deployment of 5G in 2019

More than 100 operators have announced their 5G deployment plans in 2020 and beyond and are testing, trialing and building their networks in stages of planned deployments

More than half of all the mobile wireless technology connections worldwide are LTE technology, with a reported 51 percent market share at the first quarter of 2019/

LTE is currently deployed on 646 networks worldwide

There were 299 LTE-Advanced networks worldwide at 1Q 2019, including 60 that may be considered LTE-Advanced Pro; 58 of which have deployed Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and/or LTE for Machine-Type Communications (LTE-M) 3GPP Release 13 technology features for the Internet of Things.

Comparatively, North America’s market share for LTE at 87 percent far exceeds all other world regions; the next highest world regions are the Oceania, Eastern and South Eastern Asia region with LTE share of 70 percent followed by Western Europe at 54 percent (data by Ovum).

LTE is forecast to reach 473 million connections at the end of 2020 (including M2M)

5G connections are forecast to reach 4 million by the end of 2020 and increase to 186 million by the end of 2023

“LTE continues its momentum worldwide, at the same time that 5G becomes a commercial reality in many parts of the world,” said Chris Pearson, President, 5G Americas. “The mobile wireless industry has worked hard to provide technical innovation for both LTE and 5G for the benefit of customers globally.”http://www.5gamericas.org/en/newsroom/press-releases/5g-live-15-commercial-standardized-5g-networks-worldwide/