Zayo delivers metro fiber in Dublin for webscale company

A global webscale company has selected Zayo to connect its European headquarters to data centers in Dublin, Ireland.



Zayo said it will connect the customer's existing facilities on Zayo’s T50 Metro network while securing capacity for future operations currently being planned and built. It includes an additional 2.5km fiber build to extend Zayo’s footprint into Profile Park, a leading business location in Dublin. Zayo is also finalizing new routes in Dublin that were announced last fall to meet the needs of companies that have a presence in Dublin or are considering investment and relocation in Ireland.



“Dublin is experiencing rapid growth and has already become a key hub for global companies with operations in Europe,” said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. “This is an excellent illustration of leveraging our embedded network to provide the customer with a solution to meet their unique capacity needs.”



Zayo provides its full suite of products in Dublin, including dark fiber, wavelengths, Ethernet and IP. Zayo’s diverse high-capacity network offers the most direct routes from Dublin to London, Amsterdam and Paris.



