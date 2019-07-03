Vodafone UK to launch 5G on 3 July 2019

Vodafone announced plans to activate its commercial 5G network for both consumers and business customers in seven cities across the UK on 3 July 2019. Launch cities are Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London.



Vodafone's 5G pricing will be the same as 4G for both consumers and business customers.Vodafone expects to launch 5G roaming in the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain over the summer.Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery said: “We started our 5G journey more than three years ago. We led the way in setting 5G standards to ensure phones and networks work well together. We upgraded our masts to be able to take 5G without disruption. And we were the first UK company to test 5G over our all-fibre core fixed and mobile network.