Vodafone Idea (India) picks IBM for hybrid cloud based digital platform

Vodafone Idea (India) awarded a five-year, multimillion dollar contract to IBM to provide a hybrid cloud based digital platform for improving engagement with the carrier's 387 million subscribers.



Vodafone Idea will use IBM's Hybrid and Multicloud, analytics and AI security capabilities to move to an open, agile and secure IT environment.





"Consumers have come to expect mobile networks that effortlessly meet their data demands providing the consistency and flexibility required in today's era of interconnectedness," said Juan Zufiria, IBM Senior Vice President of Global Technology Services. "Our collaboration with Vodafone Idea will take advantage of Hybrid and Multicloud, Analytics and AI, to enable Vodafone Idea to further differentiate itself in the market, including by leveraging the convergence of Network and IT in the Cloud."