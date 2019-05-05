Vodafone Idea (India) awarded a five-year, multimillion dollar contract to IBM to provide a hybrid cloud based digital platform for improving engagement with the carrier's 387 million subscribers.
Vodafone Idea will use IBM's Hybrid and Multicloud, analytics and AI security capabilities to move to an open, agile and secure IT environment.
Vodafone Idea (India) picks IBM for hybrid cloud based digital platform
